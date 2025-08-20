Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in PTC by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price objective on PTC and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays set a $233.00 price objective on PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.14.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,053.47. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC stock opened at $209.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.90 and its 200 day moving average is $171.42. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

