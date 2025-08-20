Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Snap-On alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-On in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-On by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Snap-On by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Snap-On by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Snap-On by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $324.4290 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.67. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12 month low of $268.90 and a 12 month high of $373.89.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

In other Snap-On news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at $254,104,483.50. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,548,834.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,557,542.46. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,160 shares of company stock worth $16,650,792 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-On has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNA

Snap-On Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.