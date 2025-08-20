Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Waters by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 5,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.73.

NYSE WAT opened at $297.7620 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Waters Corporation has a 12 month low of $275.05 and a 12 month high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

