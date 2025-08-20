Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $5,715,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $5,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Carnival by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 627,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Carnival by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 183,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival stock opened at $29.5420 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

