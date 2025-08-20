Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,122 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 239.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Clorox by 140.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $120.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day moving average is $135.95.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $143.36.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

