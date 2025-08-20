Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 25,579 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.32% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $20.0190 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $658.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.89 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.