Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 32,492 Shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation $NX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,492 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NX. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 716.4% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,111,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,942,000 after purchasing an additional 975,324 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 891,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,609,000 after purchasing an additional 727,125 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,988,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,190,000 after purchasing an additional 449,646 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,367,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 324,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,413,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NX opened at $21.6610 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $995.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.05%.The business had revenue of $452.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.05 million. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Quanex Building Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanex Building Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.