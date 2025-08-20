Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 63,020 Shares of Viasat Inc. $VSAT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,020 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Viasat were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,646,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,618,000 after acquiring an additional 872,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,384,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 497,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,593,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 818,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 538.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,136,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 958,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAT. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viasat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Viasat Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

