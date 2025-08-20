Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Kellanova $K

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $80.0550 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Kellanova has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.27.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.84%.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $9,174,660.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,326,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,302,463.40. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $91,810,775. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

