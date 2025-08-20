Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Corp $RC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 534,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,160 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ready Capital by 27.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,198 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 52,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 40.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 9,654.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 59,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $3.7750 on Wednesday. Ready Capital Corp has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $620.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 40.59%.The company had revenue of ($9.77) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

