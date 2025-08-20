Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical Company $STAA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,037 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 75.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $923,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAA stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAAR Surgical declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on STAAR Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

