Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $68.9580 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

