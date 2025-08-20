Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,348 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of STLD opened at $128.22 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

