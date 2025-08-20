Renasant Co. $RNST Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Renasant worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Renasant alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,789,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,105 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,283,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,888,000 after purchasing an additional 500,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after acquiring an additional 478,266 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $17,088,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 33.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,567,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,172,000 after acquiring an additional 393,319 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Renasant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $37.4360 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $39.63.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Renasant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.