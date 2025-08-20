Research Analysts Set Expectations for CAE Q1 Earnings

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.82.

CAE Trading Down 1.7%

TSE:CAE opened at C$37.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.10. CAE has a 12 month low of C$23.50 and a 12 month high of C$41.22.

About CAE

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

