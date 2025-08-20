Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,433 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of AeroVironment worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $4,550,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,153,390.65. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AVAV. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of AeroVironment to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.46.

AeroVironment Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of AVAV opened at $235.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.69. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $295.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.73 and a beta of 0.99.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

