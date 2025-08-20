Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $125.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.50 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%.The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $331,542.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,984.48. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean J. Kerins bought 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,903.28. This trade represents a 7.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

