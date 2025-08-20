Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of ExlService worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $91,114,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at $662,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ExlService by 125.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after acquiring an additional 880,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ExlService by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,704,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $514.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.87 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

