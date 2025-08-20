Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in IDT Corporation $IDT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDT were worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,409,000. Emmett Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,257,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,817 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 58,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT opened at $62.6180 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.74. IDT Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 7.85%.The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. IDT’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

