Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,191 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Arcosa by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $396,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,572.78. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $762,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,277.13. This trade represents a 28.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,406 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Arcosa stock opened at $97.1180 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.71. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.11 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $736.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.20 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Arcosa has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

