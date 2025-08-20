Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $39.1850 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The business had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on WTRG

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.