Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,613,000 after purchasing an additional 197,865 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 800,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 99,147 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 461,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 14,683.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,770,000 after purchasing an additional 335,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $167.02 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $167.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENSG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Macquarie cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $731,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,245. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total value of $107,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,724.96. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $2,080,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

