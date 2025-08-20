Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Stepan Company $SCL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 46,846 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 781.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 660,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Stepan Stock Performance

SCL stock opened at $49.4440 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.98. Stepan Company has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $82.08.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.25 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 2.57%.The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stepan Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 60.63%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

