Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 23,736 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of DaVita worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in DaVita by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in DaVita in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price objective on DaVita in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

DaVita Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $136.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.70. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.07 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $352,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,700. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.