Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 86,817 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,817 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Columbia Banking System worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,947,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,342,000 after buying an additional 4,096,733 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,199,000 after buying an additional 597,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,514,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,956,000 after buying an additional 512,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,588,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,109,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after buying an additional 428,776 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of COLB opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 17.98%.Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

