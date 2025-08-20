Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 65,289 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Gildan Activewear worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,769,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,121 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 191.7% during the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 525,386 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5,996.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 458,692 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 28.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,589,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 354,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 713.7% during the first quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 332,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.1%

GIL stock opened at $56.5360 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.41 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.560 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GIL

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.