Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,278 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,982 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of IDACORP worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 879.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 39.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 20.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.86.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $127.0620 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.65. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.81 and a 1-year high of $127.22.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $531.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.14 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

