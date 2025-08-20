Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,573 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get IDEX alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IDEX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of IDEX by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 480,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,500,000 after acquiring an additional 52,259 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In other IDEX news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,781.15. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEX Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:IEX opened at $165.7840 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.