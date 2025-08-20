Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,028 Shares of Globant S.A. $GLOB

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,028 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Globant worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Globant by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOB stock opened at $68.7170 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $238.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.43.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $614.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.66 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Globant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Globant from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised Globant from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

