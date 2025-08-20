Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 91,455 Shares of Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,455 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,096,000 after acquiring an additional 944,847 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,861,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,325,000 after acquiring an additional 211,636 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,910,000 after acquiring an additional 804,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $204,054,000.

Reddit Stock Performance

NYSE RDDT opened at $227.9930 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.52. Reddit Inc. has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $253.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.07 million. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $4,735,428.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,428,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,862,674.42. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $2,559,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 251,373 shares in the company, valued at $24,742,644.39. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 366,568 shares of company stock worth $49,223,917. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reddit to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Reddit and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.83.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

