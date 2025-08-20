Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,862 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,226 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $84,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $7,662,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 485,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,167,061.19. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Cannon sold 24,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,878,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,365. The trade was a 69.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,270 shares of company stock worth $53,173,431. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.5%

Seagate Technology stock opened at $157.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.15. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $158.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.