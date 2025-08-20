Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM Stock Position Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,190 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Sprinklr worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sprinklr by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr stock opened at $8.3250 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $9.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 174,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $1,584,973.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 732,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,058.47. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ragy Thomas sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $23,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 974,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,735,830.84. This represents a 75.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,512,691 shares of company stock worth $85,942,764 in the last ninety days. 60.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

