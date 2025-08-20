Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,300 Shares of Urban Edge Properties $UE

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Urban Edge Properties worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 858.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

UE stock opened at $20.1140 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 90.48%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

