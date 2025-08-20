Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 17.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 25.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

VCTR opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $73.42.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.89 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

