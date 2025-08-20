Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Polaris Inc. $PII

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Polaris worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 7,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.
Polaris Stock Up 0.3%
NYSE PII opened at $56.5980 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.04. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Polaris Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.55%.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
