Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Yelp Inc. $YELP

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,164 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Yelp worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in Yelp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,030 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Yelp by 47.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Yelp by 57.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 11.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carmen Amara sold 6,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $262,976.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,142.07. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dan Jedda sold 2,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $99,689.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,363.52. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,345 shares of company stock worth $2,151,656. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP opened at $31.0050 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.96 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%.The company had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

