Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. $PI

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Impinj were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Impinj alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Impinj by 12.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth $952,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 235.3% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth $118,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Impinj from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.29.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $166.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16,671.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.32. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.78 million. Impinj had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.18%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Impinj has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.