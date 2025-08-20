Swiss National Bank Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 483.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

SAM opened at $223.0480 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.17 and a 200 day moving average of $225.57. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.34 and a fifty-two week high of $329.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $587.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $219.00 to $187.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $131,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,916.60. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

