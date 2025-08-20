Swiss National Bank Has $4.18 Million Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 464.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 3,005.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 48.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $11.4960 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $551,140.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 379,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,309.85. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 340,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,616.96. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

