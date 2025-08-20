Swiss National Bank Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Mercury Systems worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 762.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In related news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $98,349.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,105.52. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 797,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $52,139,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,964,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,185,356.46. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of MRCY opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.52. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $69.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $273.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.56 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

