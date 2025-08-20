Swiss National Bank Has $4.56 Million Stake in QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QDEL. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $2,169,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 2,170.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 229,707 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,221,000 after purchasing an additional 107,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QDEL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $49.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 16.10%.The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

