Swiss National Bank Has $4.57 Million Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of PENN Entertainment worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 38.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,371.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 56.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 342,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,279.36. This trade represents a 6.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,082,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,587.50. This trade represents a 3.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $987,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

