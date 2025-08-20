Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Advance Auto Parts worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 62,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,043,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Redburn Partners raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $51.01.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $56.2890 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is -15.70%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $45,996.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,183.52. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

