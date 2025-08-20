Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,980,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,665,000 after purchasing an additional 117,203 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 759,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 237,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 617,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 60,905 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 535,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after acquiring an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $173,141.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,634.64. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAC opened at $42.5890 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

