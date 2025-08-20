Swiss National Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Bread Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 488,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John J. Fawcett bought 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,560.58. The trade was a 11.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Bread Financial Trading Down 0.9%
NYSE BFH opened at $59.7530 on Wednesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.29. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.05%.The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.
About Bread Financial
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
