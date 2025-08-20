Swiss National Bank Sells 2,200 Shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 175,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Price Performance

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Dividend Announcement

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.63%.The business had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

