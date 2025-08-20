Swiss National Bank Sells 800 Shares of Visteon Corporation $VC

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Visteon worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Visteon alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total transaction of $81,713.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,698 shares in the company, valued at $770,872.82. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,560. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,710 shares of company stock worth $522,014. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Price Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $121.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.22. Visteon Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $123.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.88.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.12 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $106.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visteon

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.