Swiss National Bank Sells 9,400 Shares of Towne Bank $TOWN

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Towne Bank were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Towne Bank by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Towne Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Towne Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $14,122,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Towne Bank by 807.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Towne Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Towne Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.84. Towne Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Towne Bank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.18 million. Towne Bank had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Towne Bank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOWN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Towne Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Towne Bank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

