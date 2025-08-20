Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 231,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 201,841 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 25.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 782,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160,656 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 522.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 113,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 95,073 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $6,935,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 7,364.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 68,125 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $58,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,908 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,399.48. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSMT opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average of $98.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.77.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

