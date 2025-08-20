The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $5,559,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 33,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CAKE opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.70.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $955.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.82 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 4.33%.The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $2,783,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,062.88. The trade was a 70.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scarlett May sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,165,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,289.44. The trade was a 47.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,723 shares of company stock worth $11,005,819. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CAKE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

